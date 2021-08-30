Danny Law: A professional women’s side should be the target for Aberdeen

Aberdeen FC Women make their long awaited return to the top tier of Scottish football this weekend.

This Sunday’s visit of Celtic to Balmoral Stadium represents the completion of the club’s number one aim of getting back into SWPL 1 since formalising its link with the Dons in November 2018.

The club had dropped to the third tier of Scottish Women’s Football by the time the side was integrated into the Pittodrie set-up.

With Emma Hunter at the helm, the club has wasted no time in getting back to the main stage, following up their 2019 Division 1 North success by winning SWPL 2 last season in a campaign heavily disrupted by Covid.

A much tougher assignment awaits the Dons in SWPL 1. where they will compete against quality sides, such as Glasgow City – who have dominated the Scottish women’s game for the past 14 years.

Celtic and Rangers have continued to plough more resources into their women’s teams since turning professional as they bid to prevent their city rivals from making it 15 in a row this term.

It will be fascinating to see how Aberdeen perform in this league of the haves and the have-nots.

The disparity in resources in the top flight was clear to see last season with Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers involved in a three-horse race at the summit.

Hibernian and Spartans, who are both part-time, finished fourth and fifth respectively, some 19 points behind third-placed Rangers in a 21-game season.

Third-bottom Motherwell mustered only 12 points with Hearts finishing bottom on eight points.

Forfar Farmington, who finished second bottom, have withdrawn from this season’s campaign due to a lack of players and have been replaced in the top flight by Partick Thistle.

Aberdeen were given a taste of what to expect when they were beaten 5-2 by a Rangers side packed full of international players in their final SWPL Cup group match on Wednesday.

The Dons should have gone in level at the break after Jessica Broadrick’s strike cancelled out Rachel McLauchlan’s early opener for the Gers.

Zoe Ness made it 2-1 just before the break and the Glasgow side’s superior fitness and quality told in the second half.

Aberdeen know they will have their work cut out when they come up against the big three in SWPL 1 this season, but they possess a squad containing some very promising young players capable of performing in the top flight.

But they will need a helping hand if they are to bridge the gap and get closer to the Glasgow heavyweights.

The Aberdeen men’s team has made some significant signings this summer as they look to put pressure on Rangers and Celtic at the top of the table.

That same ambition should be shown to the women’s team to give them a fighting chance in SWPL 1.

While the pandemic has put serious financial pressures on those who try to balance the books at Pittodrie, a professional women’s team should be an achievable target for a club of Aberdeen’s stature.

In the shorter term, a hybrid model of full and part-time players would be a major step forward and allow those players in the squad with aspirations of making a living from the game to put their full focus on their development.

The Dons are back where they belong in SWPL 1, but further investment will be required if the club is to continue to build on the momentum it has built up over the past two seasons.