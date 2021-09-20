Danny Law: Easy to see why Americans are favourite at Whistling Straits but don’t write off experienced Europeans

The Ryder Cup, one of the great sporting contests, is almost upon us and this one is difficult to call.

Europe have won seven of the last nine matches over a stretch of time where it could be argued the Americans possessed the much stronger pool of players.

But home advantage can often prove decisive and Whistling Straits will be set up in a way to suit Steve Stricker’s side.

It is no coincidence that six of the last seven Ryder Cup matches have been won by the home side with the only exception a miraculous comeback in Medinah in 2012.

Local knowledge and a partisan crowd may help the United States but Europe head into the match with the edge on experience which makes this tussle so tricky to predict.

Half of America’s 12-man side are rookies, while Padraig Harrington has packed his team with players who have been there and done it all before.

He has only three rookies in his team – Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger – while Lee Westwood is at the other end of the spectrum as he prepares to play in his 11th match.

Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, two of Harrington’s three picks, have played in nine and six previous matches respectively.

Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey have also been through the process plenty of times whereas Dustin Johnson is the only American to have made more than three appearances in the contest.

Experience could count for a lot but harmony in the dressing room will also be key.

The feud between Bryon DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has been an unwelcome distraction for the Americans as they gear up for the match.

Stricker has insisted the matter has been dealt with and will not affect team spirit at Whistling Straits.

Of course, the issue could have a positive impact on the American team if the pair can work together for the good of the team.

Would it be a massive shock to see DeChambeau and Koepka paired together at one stage? Possibly not – and if they delivered a point it would galvanise the American team and crowd.

Koepka may not be able to contribute as much to the American cause as he would like as a result of a recent wrist injury.

The strain meant he missed a two-day practice session at Whistling Straits organised by Stricker and Koepka’s comments in a recent interview with Golf Digest when he described team golf as “a bit odd” and “hectic” prompted some to question his commitment to the cause.

But if Stricker can get a tune out of Koepka then the Ryder Cup is likely to be staying on American soil.

While there are plenty of doubts over how the tension in the American camp will affect morale, there is no question which team is the stronger on paper.

Europe may boast the number one player in the world in Jon Rahm but the United States lay claim to eight of the world’s top 10 – the other player being South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Harrington and his side will relish going into the match as underdogs but the opening day will be crucial.

If the Americans build up a substantial lead after day one then there will likely be no stopping them.

If Europe get their noses in front then the fragile team spirit in the American camp will be in for a real test.