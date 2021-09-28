Duncan Shearer: Fragile Aberdeen need to find some defensive resolve

I am not expecting any kneejerk reaction to Aberdeen’s miserable run of results but Stephen Glass knows it is in his interests to get some points on the board at Pittodrie immediately.

It is eight games without a win for the Dons now with the 3-2 loss at St Mirren the club’s third league defeat in a row. It is not good enough for Aberdeen and Stephen knows that.

The game at Paisley summed up Aberdeen’s season so far. When they are on top of teams they look a real threat, but those periods of pressure are not sustained for long enough.

On the flip side, when they are tested defensively they are not resolute enough.

Football is not a complicated game and the key to getting results is quite simple. You have to get it right in both boxes; take your chances when they come and protect your own goal.

Aberdeen got one element of that right on Sunday with two goals, but the three they shipped were so poor.

I don’t know if there is a lack of understanding, trust or confidence between goalkeeper Joe Lewis and his defence, but Aberdeen look edgy and hesitant whenever the ball comes near their goal.

One clean sheet in the 20 matches since the new manager was appointed tells everyone which area is in drastic need of improvement.

But it’s easy to look at the defence and the goalkeeper. They are the last line of defence of course, but it is a team ethic. Everyone in the squad needs to be doing better.

Aberdeen’s opponents know this Dons team wants to play out from the back, so they press the backline at every opportunity.

When the press works, inevitably the ball is played long or back to the goalkeeper, who is then under pressure. We saw that on Sunday for the first goal and there has been other instances where Aberdeen have made trouble for themselves.

At the start of the month, fans were looking at the fixtures against Motherwell, St Johnstone and St Mirren and viewing them as chance to get some points on the board.

Well, three matches later the Dons have taken none from a possible nine and it shows why managers give the clichéd answer of taking it one game at a time.

If you follow the same school of thought, then on paper October should be an even tougher month for Aberdeen with games against Celtic, Hibernian, Dundee, Rangers and Hearts all to come.

But the Dons will be looking no further than the visit of Celtic to Pittodrie on Sunday.

Like Aberdeen they have their own problems to deal with and I am sure my old club will be fired up for this one. They know they need to get points on the board and Celtic are struggling in away matches.

Scott Brown will want to show his old club what they are missing to, so it has the makings of being a thriller. If there was ever a game which could get Aberdeen’s season going again, it’s this one.

County hard luck stories need to end

Another club facing very similar issues to Aberdeen is Ross County.

The Staggies are creating plenty goalscoring chances and the way they move the ball quickly up front is impressive, but like the Dons they are being punished defensively on a weekly basis.

When you are struggling near the bottom of the table, every game is a difficult one and the other teams in the Premiership are not going to be forming a queue to do favours for any team.

County were the better side at Motherwell by all accounts, but the outcome was depressingly familiar for the club as they left with nothing to show for their efforts.

A trip to a Dundee United side which has had some very good results recently will be another tough assignment, but County need to find a way to end these hard luck stories and start picking up points before they are cut adrift.

Caley Jags juggernaut continues

Another Saturday, another win for Caley Thistle.

I was at Caledonian Stadium at the weekend to watch Billy Dodds’ side continue their excellent start to the season with another fine win against Queen of the South.

Credit to Queens, they are a young side and fully deserved their equaliser, but Caley Thistle did not let the loss of a goal affect them.

They quickly regained control of the game following the loss of the goal and regained the lead thanks to a fine finish from Michael Gardyne.

It’s clear the mood at the club is vibrant just now and, crucially, they have avoided any injuries so far.

When you have players of the calibre of Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland in reserve on the bench, it augurs well for the season and I’ve no doubt Caley Jags will be heading to Hamilton on Saturday full of confidence.

It’s another huge test against a promotion rival, but one they should have no fear about facing.