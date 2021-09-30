Stephen Gallacher: Lessons to be learned from Europe’s humbling at Whistling Straits

It was a heavy defeat for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits with the United States dominating the encounter.

Steve Stricker’s side was packed with quality players and it was always going to be difficult for Padraig Harrington’s men, especially if the United States built up an early lead.

Too many of Europe’s key players weren’t at their best but I expect it will be a very different encounter when the next match takes place in Rome in 2023.

I really felt for Padraig. He was in the same Walker Cup team as me and he was my vice-captain when I was in the Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles.

I had high hopes we were going to do well but we had too many players off-form and the American players were brilliant.

You can pick the bones out of it as much as you want but they simply played better.

They lived up to their world rankings and were relentless from the start of the match

The opening morning was so important to build momentum but we got off to a poor start and there was no let-up from the Americans once they got in front.

By the time we got to Saturday evening, Europe were requiring another ‘Miracle in Medinah’ as they were so far behind and it never looked likely to happen in the Sunday singles.

The Americans felt it was the strongest team they have ever produced and they were very worthy winners.

There are lessons to be learned for Europe.

There may be a change to qualifying process and the number of picks while the schedule leading up to the match may be altered.

Getting the players to play the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth the week before was a bit of a tough ask.

The American players had a week off and looked to be fresher as a consequence.

We don’t need to do anything too drastic as our record in the match has been very good.

Attention will turn now to who will succeed Padraig Harrington.

I think Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter will be in the frame but it will be Lee Westwood’s job if he wants it.

Westwood has made a record-equalling 11 appearances in the match and he may want to try to make the team again.

But if he doesn’t fancy that then he would be highly tipped to take on the captaincy in Rome with Poulter perhaps following him at Bethpage in 2025.

It will be a very different atmosphere at Rome next time. The lack of away fans at Whistling Straits made it very difficult for the European team.

Some of the European players were critical of the American players for their actions – and rightly so.

There were a couple of occasions when the American players were geeing up the crowd when the European players still had to putt out.

I thought the way Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger spoke to the referee when they questioned a ruling on the second day was terrible. In a tennis match they could have been disqualified.

Bryson DeChambeau’s complaints over a putt not being conceded also weren’t in keeping with the spirit of the match.

It all helped get the crowd whipped up so it may have been a bit of gamesmanship.

I spoke to Padraig earlier this week and I told him I thought he handled it very well.

No one wants to be a losing Ryder Cup captain, especially after a heavy defeat, and only he and his vice-captains will know what they could have done differently.

But I have no doubt Padraig gave his all as captain and we just came up against an incredibly strong USA team with a point to prove.

In Rome, our guys will have played the course a few times and that local knowledge will be beneficial.

We will also have the fans on side and the team is likely to look quite different from this year’s final 12.

Hopefully our players will be higher up the rankings by that time and can make it a real contest.

Weather could be key at Dunhill

It’s great to be back in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

We are fortunate to play on three magnificent courses – St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie – and it is an event that means a lot to me as a previous winner.

Links courses always comes down to the weather and you hope it isn’t too bad, especially for your amateur playing partner.

If it gets too wet and windy then it can become a bit of a battle but it is a superb event.

I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the European Ryder Cup players in the field have a good week.

They may feel they have a bit of a point to prove and guys such as Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are great links players.

It is a strong field and it would be great to be in the mix on Sunday.