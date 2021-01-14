Friday, January 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Tennis

Andy Murray tests positive for Covid ahead of Australian Open – reports

by Ryan Cryle
January 14, 2021, 10:08 am Updated: January 14, 2021, 11:52 am

Scottish tennis icon Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating ahead of next month’s Australian Open, according to reports.

Murray, 33, is set to travel down under for the year’s first Slam, however, there appears to now be some doubt over his participation.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is understood to be holding out hope he can still compete at Melbourne Park.