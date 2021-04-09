Aberdeen tennis programme and coach nominated for awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen tennis initiative and a coach have been nominated for the Tennis Scotland 2021 awards.

Chrysalis Tennis, a programme which supports young people with Down Syndrome through sessions at Aberdeen Tennis Centre at Westburn Park, has been shortlisted for the disability award.

This accolade recognises venues, groups, organisations and programmes that responded positively to Covid-19 restrictions, for the benefit of people with an impairment or long-term health condition.

Aberdeen-born coach Mike Aitken – who started out as a junior at Rubislaw tennis club – has been shortlisted for the lifetime achievement award which recognises those who have made an exceptional contribution to the sport for more than 30 yards.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “The response of the tennis community played a pivotal role in enabling the safe resumption of tennis in 2020.

“This year, more than ever before, it feels important to acknowledge exceptional contributions which are being made within our sport.

“The Tennis Scotland Awards provide the perfect platform to celebrate the success stories of the year.

“With nominations of a particularly high standard, each shortlisted nominee should be very proud of their achievement.”

The winners across 10 categories at the Tennis Scotland Awards will be announced online on April 23.