Team England captain Ian Holloway reveals Sir Andy and Jamie Murray adoration at Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England

Despite being Team England captain at Aberdeen’s ongoing Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England tennis spectacular, football boss Ian Holloway admits he feels an almost-brotherly pride at the achievements of Scottish heroes Sir Andy and Jamie Murray.

Holloway, 59, is best known for taking Blackpool into the English Premier League in 2010 with his uncompromising brand of attacking football, but he is also tennis daft.

He says he has watched on in awe as Sir Andy has racked up two Wimbledon men’s singles titles, a US Open crown and double Olympic gold during his illustrious career, while also being thrilled by Battle of the Brits tournament director Jamie’s achievements on the doubles circuit.

Both players have been ranked world no.1 in their respective fields.

Holloway admits he didn’t have to think twice about accepting an offer from Jamie to serve as England captain at the Granite City event – which concludes at P&J Live on Thursday – although he is having to put his links to Scotland and love of the Murrays to one side.

Holloway, who led the English side out for the opening Wednesday evening session in a pork-pie hat, said: “Not at all (I didn’t need to think twice about coming up)! I’m a massive tennis fan.

“I am English.

“(But) I’ve got some Scottish blood in me – three of my grandparents were Scottish, and when Andy has managed to do what he’s done, win Wimbledon, and Jamie’s done what he’s done, with winning seven grand slams and being world no.1 as well, I couldn’t be more proud if they were my own brothers.”

Although his background is in a different sport – as a football player then manager with not just Blackpool, but also Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, Crystal Palace and Leicester City, the enthusiastic Holloway insists he can help the English tennis stars in their attempt to beat Team Scotland on enemy soil in Aberdeen.

He added: “It’s quite amazing and when you see this wonderful facility that’s been built up here, it just makes me really proud and hopefully I can give a little bit of sport knowledge to these English lads, because we’re going to get hammered if we’re not on our game – if we ain’t at it.”