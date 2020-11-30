Expert welcomes P&J/Courier business breakfast energy talk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Scotland’s most experienced energy industry dispute resolution lawyers, Malcolm Gunnyeon, is looking forward to taking part in a discussion of one of his pet topics in a prestigious online event next month.

Mr Gunnyeon, a partner in the Aberdeen office of Dentons, has declared a “particular interest” in disputes arising from the energy transition and the challenge to reach net-zero.

He was especially thrilled to find out his fellow speaker at The Press and Journal and The Courier Business Breakfast, in association with SSE Renewables and supported by Dentons, will be Jamie Maxton, head of external relations at green energy firm SSE Renewables, part of Perth-based SSE.

The duo are an exciting prospect for the third and final event in a series of virtual business breakfasts looking at economic recovery.

Focusing heavily on the role of renewable energy in getting Scotland back in growth mode, it will take place from 8-9am on Wednesday December 9.

Mr Gunnyeon said: “Ensuring that our economic recovery from the pandemic is both sustainable and green is a hugely important issue for Scotland and I’m really looking forward to hearing Jamie and SSE’s insights on this and exploring how this aligns with the wider environment, social and governance opportunities for Scottish businesses.”

With more than 20 years at Dentons and Maclay Murray & Spens under his belt, taking in the 2017 merger of the two law firms, Mr Gunnyeon heads up Dentons’ dispute resolution team in Aberdeen.

His principal areas of focus are corporate and contractual disputes in the oil and gas sector, insolvency proceedings and contentious health and safety matters.

He has considerable experience in the offshore, food and drink and transportation sectors.

His team supports clients in all aspects of responding to business-critical threats and resolving commercial disputes.

Mr Gunnyeon lists mountaineering, golf, skiing, travel and cycling among his favourite pastimes and he is also a non-executive director of Aberdeen-based Transition Extreme Sports.

To find out more about the free event or register visit http://pandjbreakfast.co.uk