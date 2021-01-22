Inverness Sheriff Court: Former chef banned from shop for a year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 33-year-old former chef was banned from entering an Inverness shop for a year after shouting racist abuse at its owner.

Michael MacBeath, of Rosehaugh Road, Inverness, had previously admitted the June 8 racially aggravated offence and a background report had been called for by Sheriff Robert Frazer.

MacBeath appeared at the Inverness Justice Centre on Thursday, but was not permitted entry to the building as he was not on the approved list of people allowed to gain access.

Sheriff Frazer agreed to sentence MacBeath in his absence and ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid community work.

MacBeath was also placed on a restriction of liberty order for the next nine months, confining him to his home between 7pm and 7am.

The court heard that MacBeath had been barred from the LA Foods store in Laurel Avenue, but had tried to buy alcohol.

When he was ejected, he began kicking and punching the door and shouted racist remarks to the owner.

Sheriff Frazer said: “His conduct and language was unacceptable and abhorrent to members of the Muslim community.”