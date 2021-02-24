Thursday, February 25th 2021 Show Links

Appeal for farmers to report ‘devastating’ attacks on sheep

by Nancy Nicolson
February 24, 2021, 2:26 pm Updated: February 25, 2021, 10:12 pm
© Shutterstock / Nick BeerNorth Yorkshire, UK - Circa August 2019: Detailed view of Warning signs at the entrance to a right of way in the Yorkshire Dales. Dog walkers must keep dogs on leads to prevent scaring the cows.; Shutterstock ID 1478531276; Job: Farming
North Yorkshire, UK - Circa August 2019: Detailed view of Warning signs at the entrance to a right of way in the Yorkshire Dales. Dog walkers must keep dogs on leads to prevent scaring the cows.; Shutterstock ID 1478531276; Job: Farming

As the main outdoor lambing season approaches,  farmers across the UK are being asked to take part in new research on livestock worrying by dogs.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) reports that  farmers and shepherds  are now having to deal with "devastating" incidents where dogs are chasing and attacking sheep on a weekly basis, and says the problem appears to have increased during lockdown.

The organisation has now called on farmers to supply the most up-to-date information on any experiences they have had to a survey which is available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/sheepworrying2021

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said there had been a huge industry effort to highlight the  issue which has included discussions with rural police forces, animal welfare charities, the veterinary sector and  government.

The NSA has also called for changes in legislation to protect sheep farmers and their stock.

Mr Stocker added: “As one of the few leisure activities that the population has still been able to enjoy in the past year an increased number of walkers often accompanied by their pet dogs have been passing through farmland.

"Although thankfully the majority are responsible, there is a small number that still allow their dogs to run through fields of livestock under little or no control, the resulting effect can be devastating, from extremely distressed sheep to severe injury and sadly, far too often death.”

According to Mr Stocker, the problem extends to stray dogs as well as those which are off the lead when their owners are present.

The survey, which will be anonymous, will form part of the NSA's "sheep worrying by dogs" campaign which is scheduled to run throughout the year to promote responsible dog ownership.

The survey closes on April 19.

 