A guide to steak: Beef that’s a cut above the rest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

If you’ve ever been faced with the dilemma of trying to decide what type of meat you need when cooking steak, then this handy guide from Farmison & Co is sure to steer you in the right direction.

When it comes to choosing something nice to cook and eat at home for a special occasion, a lot of us will plump for a juicy steak.

But which type of steak to cook?

Choosing the right cut all comes down to personal preference, says executive development chef Jeff Baker, of online butchery Farmison & Co.

Here Jeff, who has cooked for the Queen, shares his simple guide on how to choose from the nation’s favourite cuts and land on the best steak for you and your loved one.

Fillet steak – the tender one

© Supplied

Undoubtedly the most sought-after steak in British butchery, the fillet steak is renowned for its tenderness.

Jeff said: “Fillet steak is cut from the centre of the fillet, a muscle that bears no weight.

“This means that the meat is interlaced with fine marbling, hence why it has an almost buttery texture – it’s very soft and deliciously tender.

“As it’s more delicate in flavour than other steaks, this cut works well with a creamy mushroom sauce or some melted herb butter.”

Rump steak – the firm and flavoursome one

© Supplied

Rump steak has a rich taste and is typically dense as a cut.

Jeff said: “If you prefer a flavoursome steak with a little less fat, then a rump steak is the steak to choose.

“Taken from the rump muscle at the top of the hind-quarter, it’s firmer than the fillet.

“I suggest cooking this steak a little longer in the pan, to medium-rare.

“Cooked to perfection, it pairs really nicely with strong mustard or a punchy peppercorn sauce.”

Sirloin steak – the classic crowd-pleasing one

Often the go-to for steak lovers, sirloin steak is well-marbled and comes with a thick layer of fat: its well-rounded flavour is matched with juicy tenderness.

Jeff said: “For optimum taste, I would advise cooking a sirloin steak to medium-rare – the cut will still cook well if you prefer it a little more well done.

“If you like a lighter and more rounded classic flavour, then a sirloin is a perfect cut. It pairs particularly well with a delicious Bearnaise sauce.”

Rib eye steak – the succulent one

© Supplied

Enriched with a thick nugget of natural fat, rib eye steak is extremely succulent.

Jeff said: “The natural fat, known as the ‘eye’, infuses the meat with flavour and keeps it succulent in texture: As the fat caramelises and melts, it delivers a full and rich flavour.

“Best enjoyed medium-rare, rib eye steak is perfectly paired with home-made chips and a salad.

“If you’re looking for optimum flavour, rib eye should be your go-to.”

Chateau steak – the elegant one

© Supplied

For those looking for a fuller flavour, the chateaubriand is an excellent choice.

Jeff said: “This steak is a great pick for fillet lovers looking for extra flavour.

“Chateaubriand is the thick cut of the tenderloin from the fillet head, which has a more distinct taste than the fillet and expertly butchered into individual steaks.

“Served with a delicious red wine sauce, it’s the best choice for a sophisticated steak supper.”

Cote De Boeuf – the on-the-bone one

© Supplied

The Cote De Boeuf is a French classic and is heralded as a prime piece of meat – it really does promise exquisite eating.

Jeff said: “This choice is great for those who like an on-the-bone cut.

“Well-marbled and with the promise of caramelisation in its cooking, this steak makes for a naturally tender cut with outstanding flavour.

“The steak is a perfect showstopper.”

More about steak…