Family recipes flavour sisters’ Highland spice business

Each week, we ask small businesses some key questions. Here we speak to Julia Latif, director of Our House of Spice, in Fort Augustus

Q. How and why did you start in business?

A. My sister Nadia and I launched Our House of Spice in 2012. We were born and raised in Cambridge, surrounded by our loving and giving extended family, which originally hailed from India. As you would imagine, food played a really important role in our lives.

Nadia and I had talked about working together for years, and then we lost a good friend of ours at an early age. That was the catalyst that led to us quitting our full-time jobs – I was working for a charity and Nadia for a bank – and going it alone.

The world of food beckoned, and now, almost 10 years on, we are still here and going strong.

Q. How did you get to where you are today?

A. Sheer hard work. Launching and running a small business is not easy and we’ve had to learn to live with the highs and lows.

Before we launched our spice kit range – all kits are based on 100% authentic Latif family recipes – there was a lot of trial and error. It’s important to stay positive and determined, even if everything doesn’t always work out.

I also spiced up my own life by moving to Fort Augustus in 2017. Our grandparents retired there in 1993 and loved it. I loved them and Fort Augustus, so after their deaths I moved north to the same house and this is where the business is based today, though Nadia is in Reading.

We sell almost everything online and I make up and dispatch the kits from Fort Augustus, sending them all over the UK and sometimes beyond.

Q. Who helped you?

A. The Federation of Small Businesses has been amazing. I’ve attended various free virtual networking events all over the country and met many fantastic and supportive business owners. It is really helping.

Our family, including aunts, uncles and cousins, have also backed us to the hilt since day one and we are forever grateful.

Q. What has been your biggest mistake?

A. When we first started the business we wanted to do everything – and I mean everything – ourselves. From ready meals to events to cooking classes, we would do it all. As time has passed we have learned that organic growth is best, helping both the day-to-day operation of the business and our planning for the future.

Q. What is your greatest achievement?

A. Winning “rising star” and “best small business for Scotland” accolades at the Family Business Awards in 2018. Representing Scottish businesses and taking home two awards made us really proud.

Q. If you were in power in government, what would you change?

A. We need far more support for women in business, especially those from ethnic minorities.

When we started in 2012, funding and practical help was in short supply.

Things have improved slightly, but there is still a very, very long way to go to achieve equality.

Q. What do you still hope to achieve?

A. To grow Our House of Spice nationally via our recipe videos and collaborations with other amazing small businesses. I also want to engage with other organisations that support causes close to my heart.

Q. What do you do to relax?

A. I love blowing off steam through music and I’m a big fan of Queen and The Beatles. I’ve had the Hamilton soundtrack on repeat too. My grandfather was a classical violinist and I find classical music very relaxing.

Q. What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

A. Currently, it’s Why We Can’t Wait by Martin Luther King Jr. It was written in 1964 but is just as relevant today. Supporting those facing everyday challenges and learning from past mistakes is important.

Q. What do you waste your money on?

A. My parents live close to Newmarket racecourses and Nadia and I enjoy horse racing.

The racecourse also organises music groups in the summer months and we have spent many lovely family evenings there.

Q. How would your friends describe you?

A. Loyal and always watching friends’ backs. I am also pretty adventurous, which has led us into a few interesting situations over the years.

Q. What would your enemies say about you?

A. If I had any, they might call me a “smiling assassin”. Points of view should be made calmly and peacefully.

Q. What do you drive and dream of driving?

A. I drive Florence, the Vectra, named after Scottish suffragette Florence Haig, but driving a red Bentley one day would be fun.