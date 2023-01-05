New vision for future of the Denburn in Aberdeen unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New vision for future of the Denburn in Aberdeen unveiled

By Kieran Beattie
January 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 5:38 pm
Plans have been put forward to increasse biodiversity around the Denburn. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Cbec eco-engineering UK Ltd Date; Unknown
Plans have been put forward to increasse biodiversity around the Denburn. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Cbec eco-engineering UK Ltd Date; Unknown

New wetlands, wooden boardwalks and a more naturalised riverscape have been proposed for the Denburn waterway in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council has revealed new plans for a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the Denburn stream, from the Den of Maidencraig nature reserve north of the crematorium, all the way east to the King’s Gate area, north-west of Rubislaw Quarry.

Artist’s impressions of the new proposals show currently straightened sections of the burn transformed into a more meandering channel, through rejuvenated woodlands and past new benches and paths for the public.

Click and drag the sliders throughout this article to see before-and-after visions of the future of the Denburn 

Why is the council considering these plans for the Denburn?

In 2018, the council carried out a feasibility study on flood prevention works from Maidencraig to King’s Gate, looking at all sorts of ways to use the upstream areas of the Denburn to help stop problems further down its course.

However, the conclusion was that there wasn’t enough potential for flood relief work to warrant the project moving forwards.

But, the council and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) both agreed that proceeding with certain aspects of their previous plans would have “many benefits for nature and people”.

And so, councillors will next week decide whether or not to proceed with the new “Denburn Restoration Project”.

What benefits does the council believe the Denburn Restoration Project could bring?

A report for councillors recommending that they proceed with the Denburn plans says that it would:

  • Improve biodiversity
  • Increase people’s connection to nature
  • Create active travel opportunities
  • And this would in turn improve resident’s health and wellbeing…
  • …as well as take steps to “tackling the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change”.

The council report added: “In the vicinity of the burn are low-income households.

“National research has shown these households are more likely to be disadvantaged by not having the same opportunities as higher-earning households to connect with nature.

“In addition, the Denburn has the potential to be an outdoor community facility and already has a pond-dipping area used by schools at Den of Maidencraig.”

How much would this Denburn work cost, how long would it take, and who would be paying for it?

In order to proceed with the plans, the council’s natural environment policy team has proposed that a feasibility study be carried out to see exactly what works should be done and how much it would all cost.

The council would seek to cover the capital costs for the project through external sources, with 50% of it coming from Sepa.

If is successful in its bid for Sepa cash, the council would then seek funding for the other 50% from “mainly external funding sources”, with potential options including but not limited to:

  • The  regional transport body Nestrans
  • The Esmee Fairburn Foundation
  • The National Lottery
  • And proceeds from the council’s own bus lane fines

Although the council hasn’t yet calculated a final estimate cost for the project, if it manages to get enough funding in place, it aims to complete the proposed Denburn project “within the next three years”.

‘Reconnecting communities with nature’

Council co-leader Ian Yuill joked that ministers who met him and his co-leader Alex Nicoll were "cursed" - such has been the turnover at the Scotland Office during levelling up funding talks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Council co-leader Ian Yuill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill is convener of the local authority’s environment committee.

The committee will be asked to decide whether or not to proceed with the Denburn proposals (subject to external funding being obtained) next week.

He said: “This project will restore part of Aberdeen’s natural heritage and improve the environment along the Denburn.

“Benefits will include improved biodiversity to help wildlife prosper and reconnecting communities with nature.”

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented