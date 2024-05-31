Drugged-up danger driver admits causing accident that saw car flip 180 degrees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drugged-up danger driver admits causing accident that saw car flip 180 degrees

Shaun Goldie was four-times the cocaine limit when he crashed on the A96 between Inverurie and Kintore.  

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A drug-addled driver who caused a serious head-on collision that saw his victim’s car flip over was later found to be four times the limit for cocaine.

Shaun Goldie, 56, got behind the wheel of his white van and tried to overtake a vehicle on a difficult corner on the A96 between Inverurie and Kintore, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

At the crash scene, Goldie was tested for alcohol, which was negative, but a later test for drugs found him to be four times the limit for cocaine.

Goldie moved into opposing carriageway

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on November 22 last year, Goldie was in his white van approaching the junction of Old Kemnay Road, where the road takes a sudden left-hand turn.

Goldie was seen moving into the oncoming lane to overtake, but pulled back due to an oncoming vehicle.

The woman driving the other vehicle then saw Goldie move into the opposing carriageway and into her path again.

“She tried to move to the left to avoid the collision, however, there was insufficient time and she was unable to get clear of the oncoming vehicle as it approached her in the same lane,” Ms Shaw said.

The van’s near-offside collided with the woman’s car, causing it to flip over 180 degrees before landing on the near side.

Goldie’s car came to rest on the grass verge of the road.

As police and emergency services arrived at the scene, Goldie identified himself as the driver of the white van and was asked to provide a specimen of breath, which was negative for alcohol.

However, a subsequent drugs swab found him positive for cocaine.

Four times cocaine limit

Ms Shaw further stated that as Goldie was driven to the police station he chatted freely with police officers but kept falling asleep.

Following a blood test, Goldie was found to have 40 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 10mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Goldie pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit to do so due to drugs.

He also admitted a second charge of dangerous driving.

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly called for background reports to be carried out on her client prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Goldie that this was a “a serious incident” and deferred sentence on him until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

She also handed Goldie, of Fernhill Drive, Aberdeen, an interim driving disqualification.

More from Crime & Courts

CR0018590 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Gareth Sands. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 21/01/2020
'Large and shambling drunk man' jailed for frightening Huntly woman and kids
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for third time after being caught with £36,000 of cocaine…
To go with story by Alastair Gossip. Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect, chased a child with a meat cleaver Picture shows; Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect. Middlefield, Aberdeen and Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 02/05/2024
Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver slammed by sheriff for going…
Christopher Barron admitted uploading and indecent images of children. . Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Huntly man found with more than 400 indecent images on his phone
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Samuel Hessin admitted neglecting livestock Picture shows; Photos taken during an animal welfare raid on Samuel Hessin's farm at Balamoon Farm, Keith. Balamoon farm, Keith. Supplied by Moray Council Date; Picture shows; Samuel Hessin admitted neglecting livestock Picture shows; Photos taken during an animal welfare raid on Samuel Hessin's farm at Balamoon Farm, Keith. Balamoon farm, Keith. Supplied by Moray Council Date;. n/a. Supplied by Moray Council Date; Unknown
Keith farmer gets lifetime ban on keeping livestock as sheriff holds back tears reading…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman hounded 'terrified' ex and lurked outside home for two hours
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. L'MAR DIXON (DOB 14/10/96) An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record has been jailed for more than five years after he was caught with heroin and cocaine. Police found L'Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man. The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth pounds 12,280 in total Picture shows; L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen
Amdad Sheikh was convicted of a sexual offence involving a 14-year-old girl. Image: DC Thomson.
Tandoori chef avoids prison after sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
CR0034632 Nicole's ceiling fell in her council home, there is problems with mould and damp and neighbours. We are going to check it out and get some pictures of the damage and of her and her partner if they are comfortable In pic........ Richard Walton and Nicole Kruschak Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 04-04-2022
Workers locked door to office after man threatened to kill passerby outside
John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson
Thug jailed for 54th time after DNA found in robbery bid victim's pockets