A beginners guide to slots – what kind of slot games are right for me?

Choosing the Right Slot Machine

When you log on to an online casino, it can be very tempting to head over to the slot machine section and spin away without a second thought. However, this can lead to immediate losses and be detrimental to your overall online casino experience. Let’s examine the factors that contribute to finding the best fit for your gambling preferences!

The classic spin and win

I, for one, certainly don’t remember the advent of the Liberty Bell—the first slot machine—but there are still plenty of slot games, both online and offline, that replicate this simple playing style. This is when a machine operates simple rules with only three spin reels and a few symbols to match, with different payouts for specified combinations.

Some have evolved to offer a hold function to prevent one reel from spinning on a subsequent play, but I thoroughly enjoy these straightforward slot games! They have a distinct, timeless appeal that cannot be doubted, as they provide endless fun, even without newer features or functions.

One of the popular games right now that holds on to timeless appeal is Diamond Deluxe. It features the standard décor and themes of a slot machine or what might even have been called a ‘fruit machine’ at one point in time; it’s got three reels, and players need only to match to win. Buffalo Wild is another contemporary spin-and-win game. However, it has five reels, unlike the traditional three. These games are incredibly inviting and suitable for all levels of slot gamers, from those starting out to seasoned veteran slot players.

Progressive jackpot slots

When browsing the slot selection on an online casino, you may see that some titles have a large number alongside them. This usually denotes the progressive jackpot being totted up by players like you and me! This works like a slot machine in a live venue, where punters put money in, and the jackpot builds over time until one lucky winner takes home the lot!

Of course, in the terms and conditions of every online slot machine, you can read the probabilities of winning, etc. Don’t be surprised that the probabilities are much lower when you inspect these details for progressive jackpot slot machines. This is commonplace as the higher the jackpot is, the lower the chance of winning.

Mega Moolah is an African safari-themed slot machine that specialises in progressive jackpots. This specific slot has been known to reach grand prizes of over £1m. Given the life-changing money on offer, MicroGaming has earned some notoriety for this high-stakes machine.

Video slots

Video Slots are the natural evolution of the classic variation but with extra features! They typically have five spin reels to play on and with a lot more symbols on said reels. As such, the games are a little more complex than the classic variation, with features like being awarded bonus spins, mini-games and a more extensive range of winning combinations. In addition, the graphics on Video Slots are usually quite appealing and alluring.

I think it’s also worth noting the history of video slots here. Video slots were introduced into casinos and gambling venues as new technologies allowed them to replace traditional slots with mechanical reels. It’s still possible to see video slots manufactured in the 1980s in some places! The online version is just a further adaptation of progressing tech that allows us to play slots anywhere and everywhere. Video slots are another entry-level slot machine type, but they are aimed at those who want visual stimulation while playing.

Megaways slots

If you’re looking for graphically pleasing moving parts, a myriad of colourful symbols, and multiple winning combinations, then you should check out the Megaways Slot type. This slot machine variation has become extremely popular with hardcore slot players since it first arrived in online casinos in 2015.

Almost every spin on a Megaways will be different because of the ‘random reel modifier’, which kicks in every time the game is initiated. This will randomise each reel’s number of symbols and change that amount for every spin, unlike the common set variables on a standard slot machine game. Subsequently, they make for an unpredictable experience which slot enthusiasts cherish!

One of the most popular Megaways games is Rasputin Megaways, which features a man loosely resembling the Russian character amongst lyrics from the popular song by Boney M. Catchphrases like ‘Big and Strong’ and ‘Ecstasy and Fire’ accompany the gameplay, adding to the excitement and overall theme.

Given that these slots have many moving parts and variables, Megaways slots are preferred by veteran slot players who understand the game’s metrics. Beginners should proceed with caution!

Megaways are becoming increasingly popular, with even mainstream online casinos offering multiple titles on their sites for advanced slot gamers, meaning that you’ll never be that far away from your next Megaways experience.

Cascading reel slot machines

I love games which develop and change as they are played. My in-game decisions affect how the session turns out. That’s why I am a big fan of cascading reel slot machine games. If you’ve not heard the of them before, you’re in for a treat.

If you get a winning combination on a typical slot machine, that’s it. You get your winnings, and nothing changes. The beauty of a cascading reel slot is that the winning combination will disappear! Whether the symbols are replaced by new ones or existing symbols are duplicated will depend on the title you’re playing, but it adds a new level of fascination to the game. If you want unpredictable play, I highly recommend this type of slot!

Gonzo’s Quest, created by NetEnt in 2011, is widely considered one of the best cascading reel slot machines. With its mix of 5×3 reels, volatile movement, and medieval themes, it has a cult appeal among slot players and has had many spin-offs created in its series. Again, this type of slot is aimed primarily towards those who have a real love for these games as they are more difficult than ordinary slot games.

Virtual reality slot games

If you’re anything like me, you’ll love tracking how new technology emerges and particularly how it impacts the iGaming industry. Virtual reality has been around for a while, and slot machines are starting to appear in VR.

If you have the relevant hardware and desire to play in VR, you can install applications like VR Casino and immerse yourself in a new age of reality. Instead of tapping your phone or mouse pad, you can see a visual representation of your hand in front of you, pulling down on the lever to spin the slot machines. Of course, you could go to a real casino to do this, but some people would prefer to stay in the comfort of their homes!

Cluster pays slots or grid slots

If you want to play with many symbols simultaneously, you should consider playing Cluster Pays Slots! These are sometimes called Grid Slots, as the playing surface is a giant grid filled with many symbols. Instead of trying to match all the symbols across a specific line, this type allows players to win by matching them either horizontally, vertically and sometimes diagonally!

This means that there is, in theory, a better chance of winning! However, you can play with many different symbols, so be sure to check the odds before you play! Depending on the title you’re playing, you can get a payout if you match specific symbols with a particular board area. I.e. matching four cherries in the middle of the grid could give you a bonus play or free spin.

Push Gaming has two of the most popular titles in this slot type, with both Jammin’ Jars and Jammin’ Jars 2 often cited as two of the best Grid Slots games. The latter allows users to win up to 50,000 of their original stake, should they match all the necessary symbols! This type of slot sits in the middle of the field, as it offers a little more complex challenge than the usual spin-and-win but is not as difficult to understand when compared to Megaways, making it a great choice for intermediate slot gamers. That said, this is one of the less common types of games and is harder to find when compared to others in this article.

Be wary of themed games

Themed slot machines are great; I love to play those associated with candy, as I have a natural sweet tooth! You might like science fiction or action movies now, but it may not be a suitable game because a slot has these overtures and characteristics you like aesthetically. Be more mindful of the type of machine it is, as we’ve explored above. However, if you’re a slot machine connoisseur (like me!) and you are happy to play all types of slots, then go ahead and seek out themed games that appeal to you!

Play for free!

Sometimes, you might not want to part with your money but still want to get the thrill of playing a slot machine. Plenty of social online casinos will allow you to play their games free of charge with no money changing hands. Or, if you want to win, you can look for free spin bonuses and incentives, often used to generate custom by online casinos.

While not free, most casinos have plenty of options for wagering tiny amounts. Sometimes, slot machines will accept £0.10 or even £0.05 as a minimum stake on specific slots, meaning that gamers with a lower disposable income can still enjoy playing on online slot machines.

Conclusion

As we’ve covered, there’s an array of slot machines available. Understanding the slot machine games available at online casinos is a great way to pick the best. Consider what experience you want from your next slot session, and refer to this article to ensure you’re on a suitable machine.

Author bio: Leanna Madden

Leanna Madden is an online slot machine expert with more than 10 years of experience writing and working within the iGaming industry. Follow for more news and views on the slot machine industry!