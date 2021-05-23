Tributes paid to BBC Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw after death at 44

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The BBC has paid tribute to Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw after her death following a short illness at the age of 44.

The host was remembered as “a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum”.

Shaw joined the station in 2016 as a daytime presenter, having previously worked in commercial radio in the north east of England at stations including Metro Radio and Heart.

We are so sorry and saddened to share with you that after a short illness our beautiful colleague Lisa Shaw has died. Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family. She was a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum. pic.twitter.com/tw3Lc2YzBW — BBC Radio Newcastle (@bbcnewcastle) May 23, 2021

A statement from BBC Radio Newcastle said: “We are so sorry and saddened to share with you that after a short illness our beautiful colleague Lisa Shaw has died.

“Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family.

“She was a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum.”

Rik Martin, acting executive editor at BBC Radio Newcastle, added: “She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences.

“We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”

We're saddened to hear of the death of BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw. https://t.co/tAJyYzEem7 pic.twitter.com/v3AsbSHqwk — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 23, 2021

Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio, said: “Lisa was a talented presenter who had already achieved a lot and would have achieved much more.

“She hosted a special programme at Easter broadcast on all 39 of our local stations in England, a fact that reflects the regard she was held in.

“My thoughts are with Lisa’s family, friends, and colleagues at this terrible time.”