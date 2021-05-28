Naomi Campbell shares message of thanks after arrival of baby daughter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Naomi Campbell says she has never felt more loved than in the weeks since announcing the arrival of her baby daughter.

The 51-year-old, who welcomed her first child earlier this month, shared a message of thanks with her 10.6 million Instagram followers on Friday.

The London-born model also shared a photo of herself surrounded by dozens of bouquets of flowers apparently sent from well-wishers.

She wrote: “Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks , I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured into my daughter.and I thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes.

“Despite the challenging year we’ve all had , there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for.

“By Gods Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel , strength and perseverance Love , Naomi.”

Campbell announced the arrival of her baby girl in May 2021, shortly before her 51st birthday, in a post on Instagram featuring a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet.

She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

She had not previously said she was expecting a child.

The model, who has previously dated U2 bassist Adam Clayton and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, and been linked to stars including Liam Payne, Leonardo DiCaprio and Skepta, was discovered as a schoolgirl and went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.