UK production on Mission: Impossible 7 shuts down following positive Covid tests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Production on the latest Mission: Impossible film in the UK has been halted for two weeks following positive Covid-19 tests, studio Paramount said.

The blockbuster action sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will resume shooting on June 14, according to the studio.

It was unclear how many people tested positive.

In a statement obtained by the PA news agency, Paramount said: “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing.

Tom Cruise is in the UK filming the latest Mission: Impossible film, which has been delayed by the pandemic (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been taking place around the UK.

In April pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire, said to be attached to the film.

And Cruise, 58, filmed action scenes on top of a moving mock steam locomotive in North Yorkshire.

The masked action hero – who is reprising his role as agent Ethan Hunt – waved to members of the public as he filmed scenes at a heritage railway.

A train track at a quarry near Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire, said to be connected to the latest Mission: Impossible movie (Danny Lawson/PA)

Production of Mission: Impossible 7 has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming was scheduled to begin in Italy in February 2020 but production was halted as coronavirus cases rose in the country.

After a delay, filming restarted at locations including Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

In December, Cruise was reportedly recording warning staff on the film they would be fired if they broke on-set coronavirus rules.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also starring Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, is set for release in May 2022.