Chris Whitaker and Rosamund Lupton among authors nominated for crime novel prize

Chris Whitaker and Rosamund Lupton are among the authors who have been shortlisted for one of the UK’s top crime-writing prizes, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel Of The Year.

A total of six books have been nominated for the £3,000 prize.

Whitaker has been nominated for We Begin At The End, while bestselling author Lupton’s novel Three Hours was also picked by the judges.

Rosamund Lupton (Vicki Knights Photography/PA)

Also shortlisted are The Lantern Men by Elly Griffiths, Brian McGilloway’s The Last Crossing, Death In The East by Abir Mukherjee and Trevor Wood’s The Man On The Street.

Simon Theakston, executive director of T&R Theakston, said: “This is it: the creme de la creme of crime.

“This shortlist really does showcase the breadth and depth of the genre.

“It’s going to be a fiercely fought prize this year so make sure you vote for your favourite.

“Until then, I look forward to raising a glass of Old Peculier at the winner’s announcement on July 22!”

The winner will be revealed on July 22, which is the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, and in addition to the prize money they will be presented with an engraved barrel of Theakston Old Peculier beer.