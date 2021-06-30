Famous faces heap praise on departing Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw

A number of famous faces have congratulated Nick Grimshaw on his 14-year stint at BBC Radio 1 following the announcement that he is to leave the station.

Grimshaw’s fellow Radio 1 presenters and singers Rita Ora, Jack Garratt and Katy B were among the celebrities to wish him well after he announced his departure during his show on Wednesday.

The presenter has been at the station for 14 years.

Scott Mills wrote on Instagram that he was ‘really sad’ to hear the news (Lia Toby/PA)

Singer Ora wrote on Instagram: “Proud of you. Your journey is just beginning.”

Love Island host Laura Whitmore added: “Can you please send me voice memos of your voice daily because I’m not sure how I’m gonna cope!

“Looking forward to seeing what’s to come xxx.”

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills wrote on Instagram: “Oh I’m really sad we love you Grim.”

Charlie Hedges, another Radio 1 presenter, said Grimshaw is “a legend and we will all miss you”, adding on Instagram: “Go smash the next adventure xx.”

Singer Jack Garratt wrote on Twitter: “BLOODY LOVE YOU GRIMMY. Thanks for all the support and silliness xxxxxxx.”

Rock band Enter Shikari tweeted: “Thanks for everything @grimmers good luck with what’s next.”

Television presenter Angela Scanlon also sent a message to Grimshaw.

“Big moves. Cannot wait to see what you do next,” she wrote on Instagram.

Singer Katy B wrote on Instagram: “We love you!!!!!!”

BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo added: “You 4EVA.”