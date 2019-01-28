Monday, January 28th 2019 Show Links
All white on the night: All of the fashion from the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet

by Press Association
January 28, 2019, 1:11 am
Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga took a page from Angelina Jolie’s fashion book as she stunned on the SAG Awards silver carpet in a plunging white dress with a thigh-high split.

25th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Jolie turned heads at the Oscars in 2012 when she donned a black dress which also sported a thigh-high design.

Singer Gaga, nominated for her role in A Star Is Born, paired her Dior dress with a jewelled choker.

White was a dominant colour on the silver carpet, worn by stars including Glenn Close, Black Panther’s Danai Gurira and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.

25th Annual SAG Awards – Red Carpet
Danai Gurira arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
25th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Elisabeth Moss arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Double nominee Amy Adams wore an all-black ensemble by Celine.

25th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Amy Adams arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh wore a dazzling red dress, reported to be from British designer Jenny Packham, who is also a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge.

25th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Sandra Oh arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Glow star Alison Brie arrived in a black Miu Miu dress with a huge bow spanning across her shoulders.

25th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Alison Brie arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She told People TV: “I believe I’m partially sewn in so tonight will be really interesting.

“I have a glimpse of my future of me with my husband screaming ‘Get me out of it!’ but now I’m feeling good.”

Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan wore a pink frilled Oscar de la Renta design, finished off with a black waist band.

Last looks… #SAGAwards #crazyrichasians

Emily Blunt wore a pink gown with ruffles around its top edges and a plunging back.

25th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Emily Blunt arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Chris Pine tied in with the sea of all-white wearing a white tuxedo.

25th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Chris Pine arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

The annual ceremony celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

