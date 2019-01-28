All white on the night: All of the fashion from the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet

Lady Gaga took a page from Angelina Jolie’s fashion book as she stunned on the SAG Awards silver carpet in a plunging white dress with a thigh-high split.
Jolie turned heads at the Oscars in 2012 when she donned a black dress which also sported a thigh-high design.
Singer Gaga, nominated for her role in A Star Is Born, paired her Dior dress with a jewelled choker.
White was a dominant colour on the silver carpet, worn by stars including Glenn Close, Black Panther’s Danai Gurira and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.
Double nominee Amy Adams wore an all-black ensemble by Celine.
Killing Eve star Sandra Oh wore a dazzling red dress, reported to be from British designer Jenny Packham, who is also a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge.
Glow star Alison Brie arrived in a black Miu Miu dress with a huge bow spanning across her shoulders.
She told People TV: “I believe I’m partially sewn in so tonight will be really interesting.
“I have a glimpse of my future of me with my husband screaming ‘Get me out of it!’ but now I’m feeling good.”
Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan wore a pink frilled Oscar de la Renta design, finished off with a black waist band.
Emily Blunt wore a pink gown with ruffles around its top edges and a plunging back.
Actor Chris Pine tied in with the sea of all-white wearing a white tuxedo.
The annual ceremony celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.