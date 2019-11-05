Corrie’s Roy Cropper stunned to find new family

Coronation Street’s Roy Cropper gets a shock when he discovers a family he never knew existed.

Viewers of the ITV soap will next week find out that Roy (David Neilson) has been doing some more digging into his mother’s secret life and has unearthed evidence of a son she had during her affair.

When he finally tracks down his brother Richard Lucas (Paul Bown) he is surprised to find he has a teenage daughter Nina – and she is less than impressed with Uncle Roy’s sudden appearance.

When Roy discovers Richard is seriously ill he agrees to take responsibility for his niece’s welfare, but will he regret taking in another troublesome teen?

Coronation Street (Danielle Baguley/ITV)

Neilson said: “The storyline is a great device to bring Roy’s niece Nina into his life, a new relationship with a younger character, a troubled young person in the same way as he took in Wayne, Fiz, Becky and even cared for Carla when she was struggling. It is an interesting dynamic.

“Roy works well when he has something to focus on, a problem to solve or someone to look out for, particularly someone who others may see as a bit different. Roy can identify with that as he has been an outsider himself.

“It is interesting and it puts him on his mettle.”

Goth Nina is actress Mollie Gallagher’s first TV role.

The actress, 21, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be in Coronation Street.

“I grew up watching the show and it is surreal to be on the set working alongside such incredible actors as David Neilson and Alison King.

“Nina is a really interesting character, she is a bit of an outsider and although she is reluctant to let Roy into her life she soon realises they have more in common than she first thought.”