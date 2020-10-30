Sunday, November 29th 2020 Show Links
Paul Rudd hands out cookies to rain-soaked voters in Brooklyn

by Press Association
October 30, 2020, 1:47 pm
Actor Paul Rudd handed out cookies to early voters waiting in a queue in torrential rain in Brooklyn, New York (@Bowl_of_Worcel/Isabel Infantes/PA)

Avengers star Paul Rudd has been spotted handing out cookies to people queuing to vote in the US presidential election.

As rain poured down on the early voters in Brooklyn on Thursday, the former Friends actor said he wanted to show his thanks for their commitment.

“I want to say thank-you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” Rudd told the voters, through a mask.

Brian Rosenworcel, a member of the band Guster, filmed the moment and tweeted that Rudd had given him a cookie.

He wrote: “It was Blueberry and Cream. Which is a sort of cookie that I would expect Paul Rudd to hand out.”

