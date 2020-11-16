Which famous figures have owned sports teams?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Wrexham Supporters Trust has approved a takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The actors are not the first celebrity owners of a sports team. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other examples.

David Beckham – Inter Miami CF

Perhaps Ryan Reynolds was inspired by David Beckham (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer in 2007 was a landmark moment in the history of the league. As a part of his transfer to the Los Angeles Galaxy, there was an agreement that allowed the former England captain to own an MLS team for a discounted fee. He exercised that option in 2014 and the team played its first match this year.

Shah Rukh Khan – Kolkata Knight Riders

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has enjoyed some success (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bollywood star bought the cricket team at the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2007. The franchise has gained immense popularity due to its association with celebrity owners – film producer and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla is also an owner – and won the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

Russell Crowe – South Sydney Rabbitohs

South Sydney Rabbitohs co-owner Russell Crowe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raised in Sydney, the film star bought the Rabbitohs along with businessman Peter Holmes a Court in 2006. Holmes a Court stood down two years later amid rumours of a rift with Crowe, who remains involved with the rugby league club.

Donald Trump – New Jersey Generals

Outgoing US President Donald Trump tried his hand at owning a sports team (Alex Brandon/PA)

Before he became United States president, one of Trump’s ambitions was to own a sports franchise and he coveted an NFL team. Unable to make this happen, he purchased the New Jersey Generals American football team of the newly formed USFL in the early-1980s. By 1986 the league had collapsed and many blamed Trump for its demise.

Richard Branson – London Broncos

Branson, left, and Reynolds, right, have other business interests in common (Jon Enoch/PA)

The British businessman took over as chairman of the rugby league club in 1997 with a promise to make them the best in the world. The Broncos finished second in Super League and reached the Challenge Cup final but by 2001 Branson was gone and a slow decline followed.

Sir Elton John – Watford

Sir Elton John in the stand at Watford’s Vicarage Road ground (PA)

The singer became club chairman in 1976. His ambition was to take Watford from the old Fourth Division to the First Division – and he succeeded. Under Graham Taylor, the Hornets finished second behind champions Liverpool during the 1982-83 season. John stepped down as chairman in 2002.