I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue named greatest radio comedy of all time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue has been named the greatest radio comedy ever by the Radio Times.

The self-styled “antidote to panel games” won ahead of Hancock’s Half Hour in second place and Round The Horn in third position, the magazine said.

A panel of radio and comedy experts made the decision, whittling down a long-list of almost 100 sitcoms, satires, double acts, solo series, panel shows, sketch shows and more from 1939 to the present day.

Ade Edmondson was on a panel of judges deciding the greatest radio comedy ever (Ian West/PA)

The panel of judges included Jo Brand, Marcus Brigstocke, Barry Cryer, Adrian Edmondson, Deborah Frances-White, Graeme Garden, Charlie Higson, Geoff Norcott, Steve Punt, David Quantick and Caroline Raphael.

The Young Ones star Edmondson described I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue as “the most ridiculous, most surreal, most incomprehensibly funny show on any medium. Why am I listening to two people with no musical ability playing swanee whistle and kazoo? I simply don’t know.”

The top 10 is dominated by Radio 4 shows. On the Hour, co-written by and starring Chris Morris and featuring the first appearance of Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge, is fourth.

Fifth is Douglas Adams’ beloved sci-fi series The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy while in sixth is The Goon Show, which made household names of Spike Milligan, Peter Sellers, Harry Secombe and Michael Bentine.

Also in the top 10 are Mark Steel’s In Town, Cabin Pressure, Blue Jam and John Finnemore’s Souvenir Programme.

Jane Anderson, Radio Times’ radio editor, said: “What a year it has been. Never has the BBC’s Reithian commitment to entertain us been quite so invaluable.

“And take note of what Steve Punt once said about our winner, which is so fitting for our times: ‘There are no points being made or targets being attacked’. It’s time for love, life and lots of laughter.”

I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue returns for its 73rd series on Monday November 30 at 6.30pm on BBC Radio 4.