Coronation Street includes special ‘nod to show’s history’ in anniversary photo

Coronation Street has unveiled a new picture to mark 60 years of the cobbles.

All the stars in the portrait were photographed separately, to adhere to safety guidelines in the pandemic.

Previous photography to celebrate the show’s milestones has featured all the cast, including the black and white shot to launch the soap’s debut episode.

This year, because large gatherings are not possible, soap bosses decided to photograph the first seven of the current cast to join Corrie, alongside the most recent seven actors to have appeared on screen as a regular cast member.

The original Corrie picture (ITV/Shutterstock)

Th actors were photographed individually in a studio, over a fortnight, and then edited to give the impression of being together.

Character Hilda Ogden’s decorative ducks were added to the image, “complete with wonky middle one” in a “nod to the show’s history”.

The picture features William Roache (Ken Barlow), Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner), Helen Worth (Gail Platt), Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts) and Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster).

Also pictured are Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor), Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe), Ryan Russell (Michael Bailey), Lorna Laidlaw (Aggie Bailey), Jane Hazlegrove (Bernie Winter), Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas), Adam Hussain (Aadi Alahan), Tony Maudsley (George Shuttleworth) and Gareth Pierce (Todd Grimshaw).