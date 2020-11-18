Sandi Toksvig to star in Christmas film based on Shakepeare’s Globe show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sandi Toksvig will star in an online film from Shakespeare’s Globe, based on a 2019 production at the theatre.

She will star in Christmas at the (Snow) Globe, the musical show she wrote last year with sister Jenifer Toksvig.

As we’re halfway through lockdown 2.0, we thought we needed a bit of festive fairy dust (twangle twangle twangle) to bring some cheer… That’s right, Christmas at the (Snow) Globe is back for 2020, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! #SnowGlobe❄️ pic.twitter.com/HgJERJZGq0 — Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) November 18, 2020

It is being shot on location at the Globe, which is currently closed to the public because of the national lockdown.

All UK care homes and children’s hospitals will be given access to the film for free.

The show finds the Globe Theatre standing empty, the stage bare, the Christmas tree undecorated, as someone has stolen the magic of Christmas from Snowdrop, the fairy who stands watch at the theatre during the winter months.

We’ll be getting the Christmas party started on 21 December at 6.30pm: Don your best ugly Christmas jumper (we’ll want photos), pour a mug of eggnog and join us on Twitter for some festive fun with our #SnowGlobe❄️ watch party. pic.twitter.com/JoTz7g2Phk — Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) November 18, 2020

It features classic Christmas songs and the audience will be encouraged to don Christmas jumpers and sing along.

The film will be directed by Pip Broughton and will premiere on December 21 with an online watch party on The Globe’s Twitter feed.

The film adaptation, which will be around 45 minutes long, will be available until January 5 and tickets will be available to the public from November 20.