Nick Robinson: I miss working with John Humphrys

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nick Robinson has said he misses working with John Humphrys on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The journalist said he misses the “advice” he got from the former presenter, who stood down from the flagship news programme last year.

Robinson said his former colleague, who worked at Today for more than 30 years, was “often right” about things.

John Humphreys (BBC Radio 4 Today/PA)

He added: “But Today is bigger than any of us because, at our best, we explain, analyse and are a friend in the corner.

“That’s especially important when we’re not allowed to have friends in our homes.

“I’m aware from my Twitter feed that people yell at me to shut up, but that’s healthy – part of the fun of radio is that it engages people.”

Robinson added that there were “conversations had” between him and Times Radio about him joining the new station.

“Nothing serious, and it wouldn’t be fair to the current presenters at Times Radio to suggest that I was about to go there,” he said.

“But whenever there’s a big new thing, you’re interested in it and it’s flattering that people are interested in you.”

The journalist also labelled BBC director general Tim Davie’s new social media rules as “spot on”, adding that he spoke to him before they were announced.

“We all have views, but when you take a job at the BBC, you leave all that at the door,” he said.

“I’m not paid to tell you my opinions. It’s simple – if you want to tell people what you think, get another job.”

The full interview is in Radio Times magazine, out now.