Emmerdale to introduce two new characters

Emmerdale is adding a father and son duo to its cast of characters.

Charles, played by Kevin Mathurin, is a vicar who proves an instant hit with his fellow villagers after he moves in.

He is joined by his son Ethan, played by Emile John, who is trying to become a lawyer.

Kevin Mathurin (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

The ITV soap will tell the story of Ethan being wrongly accused of a crime and his subsequent fight for justice.

The pair will appear on screen in the coming months.

Mathurin, who has starred in BBC drama Rillington Place, said he is “over the moon” to be joining the soap.

“The show has always been a family favourite and my mum is a huge fan,” he added.

“The cast and crew have all been so welcoming and I am really looking forward to Charles’ storylines in the village.”

Emile John (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

John said that “being given the opportunity to play Ethan is an absolute dream come true”.

“I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility in articulating his struggle with truth and authenticity and I can only hope that the audience fully engage with him in the same way I have,” he added.

Producer Sophie Roper said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Kevin and Emile to the show and this dynamic father and son duo are set to send shockwaves through the village as they find themselves embroiled in the heart of a thought-provoking story with one of our most loved families.

“With two actors of such great calibre, they’re certainly set to make their mark on the Dales.”