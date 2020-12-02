Paintings created in lockdown on show at Tate Britain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paintings created in lockdown are going on show at Tate Britain.

The works are by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, who made the pieces in March.

Six of the small paintings are being shown for the first time in her exhibition, Fly In League With The Night.

They were made in the figurative painter’s temporary studio, set up at her south London home.

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye No Objection To Noises 2019 (Courtesy the Artist, Corvi-Mora, London, and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York/Photo by Marcus Leith)

Andrea Schlieker, director of exhibitions and displays, said: “We are thrilled to be able to present these most recent paintings by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye which are testament to her undimmed power of imagination as well as her resilience and pragmatism during these challenging times.

“Setting up a makeshift studio at home during lockdown in spring was a brilliant way to explore working consistently on a series of intimate, small format paintings.

“As the galleries reopen after the second lockdown, it feels particularly exciting to show these works today.”

Two of her larger paintings, including The High Mind and Disrepute 2020, made when lockdown eased, will be among 70 works going on show and created over the course of her career.

Yiadom-Boakye is of Ghanaian descent and was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 2013.

Fly In League With The Night runs from December 2, 2020 to May 9, 2021 at Tate Britain.