Pantomime for key workers to be staged at the London Palladium

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A pantomime performance for key workers and staff on lottery funded projects is to be staged at the London Palladium.

The National Lottery has said it will host a one-off event featuring Julian Clary, Elaine Paige and Beverley Knight at the theatre next week to recognise their work.

The red carpet event will welcome frontline NHS staff, as well as workers from the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, the military, teachers, refuse collectors, delivery drivers, retail staff and workers on frontline lottery funded projects.

Julian Clary (Giles Anderson/PA)

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “I’m delighted to see some pantos can get going and I’m pleased we’ve been able to work with The National Lottery to help put on this special performance for key workers.

“I hope it will bring some much-needed festive cheer to those who have gone above and beyond for others this year, alongside the other pantos taking place in theatres around the country offering a bit of light at the end of a tough year.”

The National Lottery’s Pantoland performance will also feature Ashley Banjo and the Diversity dance troupe.

Comedian Paul Zerdin, actor Nigel Havers and singer Gary Wilmot will also be among those to feature.

The capacity inside the venue will be reduced to allow for social distancing when the venue takes place on December 11.