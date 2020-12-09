Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn has found his soulmate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Victoria Beckham says her son Brooklyn has found his “soulmate” with his new fiancee.

The 21-year-old announced earlier this year that he and US actress Nicola Peltz will be tying the knot.

Victoria Beckham told ITV show Lorraine: “Everybody always remembers Brooklyn as being little Brooklyn, on the football pitch with David at Manchester United.

“Now he’s a 21-year-old man. He’s so happy, they are both so happy.”

She said of her future daughter-in-law: “She is just wonderful. She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman.

“We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer added: “It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“There’s been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited.”

Earlier this year, she reversed her plans to furlough staff at her fashion label during the pandemic after her decision to use public money drew criticism.

She also told the ITV show about her Christmas plans, saying: “As much as lockdown has been hard for everyone, it’s just been great spending time together as a family.

“I don’t know who is more excited, the kids or whether it’s David. He gets very, very excited. We have had Christmas music playing in the Beckham house for a month and a half.”

On lockdown, she added: “It was lovely to all be together but it’s been so challenging for everyone.

“For me it’s about looking into the future, and I’m very excited about that.”