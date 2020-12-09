Public ‘ready’ to go to theatres, says producer of returning West End show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A producer of West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has said audiences are “ready” to come back to theatres ahead of the show’s return.

The musical will be staged at London’s Apollo Theatre from Saturday, with the cast and crew subject to strict coronavirus regulations and regular testing.

Nica Burns, producer of the show, said she is pleased the musical is able to offer people a chance to work.

“We wanted to make a contribution and we want to help get an economy going and the great thing about reopening is that all these people have got their jobs back,” she told the PA news agency.

“We have been able to keep all the theatre technicians. The front of house staff have now come back.

“The actors have come back and are so excited to be working again.”

She also added that audiences “are ready to come back” to the theatre.

Ms Burns said most theatres in London have been unable to reopen because of the financial challenges of doing so with social distancing measures in place.

Actress Melissa Jacques, who plays Margaret New in the musical, said the cast feel “so safe” and there are lots of measures put in place aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16, and follows a teenager who lives on a council estate in Sheffield as he overcomes prejudice to become a drag queen.

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie is joining the cast of the production next month.