Maya Jama offers update on debut film role

Maya Jama has revealed she is due to start filming her debut film role in February.

The Bristol-born presenter, 26, said she had landed the part of a “really shy” character in the mystery feature, which is due to shoot in the Caribbean.

It marks her first big-screen role after appearing briefly in Katherine Ryan’s Netflix series The Duchess as Sandra, a love rival to the protagonist.

Jama, who earlier this week hosted the Mobo Awards, appeared on Sunday Brunch to discuss the role.

She said: “I am supposed to be doing a film but because of Covid everything has been pushed back.

“It was supposed to be in April then it got moved to the next month, next month, and now fingers crossed February.

“It’s secret-y at the moment but I am playing somebody really shy that’s the opposite to me and it’s in the Caribbean, so that’s why it can’t go ahead.

“So those are my two clues but I don’t know if I am allowed to give out anything else.”

Jama is hoping to move into acting after missing out on a part in E4’s hit teen drama Skins, which originally aired between 2007 and 2013.

The presenter, who was in a four-year relationship with rapper Stormzy until summer last year, said: “I have wanted to act for ages. When I was younger that is what I originally wanted to do.

“I auditioned for Skins when I was like 15 and got to the final round and it was between me and one other girl, and she got it, and then I was like, ‘No, I am rubbish, I never want to act again’ and went into presenting.

Maya Jama was previously in a long-term relationship with Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

“Now I am like, ‘This is a good time for me to try.. I spoke to Katherine about it. She was like, ‘I am doing this series.’ So I do my little audition and got the role of Sandra. It was a small role but hopefully there is more from that. Scary though.”

Jama admitted she is finding the transition into acting difficult, but is taking lessons.

She added: “As a presenter you spend so much time just being yourself and coming across as yourself on camera, transitioning into acting, it’s like, ‘Now be someone just completely different,’ which is really hard.

“But I am having a go. I have been sitting in front of my mirror a lot, watching closely actors on films and trying to fake cry.”