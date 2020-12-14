Opera about Tony Blair’s life to be staged in London

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An opera about former prime minister Tony Blair is to be staged in London.

Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera) will be performed at The Turbine Theatre, at Battersea Power Station, next year.

Comedian Harry Hill helped write song lyrics for the production.

Tony Blair (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The opera will tell the story of Mr Blair’s life and will play “fast and loose with the facts”, according to the theatre.

Cherie Blair, Diana Princess of Wales, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alistair Campbell, Osama Bin Laden, George Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown all appear as characters.

Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera) will be performed from February 4 to 6 as part of MTFestUK 2021.

The festival, which runs from February 1 to 13, will feature a number of other performances.

Far From Heaven, #50days, The Man In The Ceiling, Millennials, Cake and Daisy are among the other productions which will be staged.

Harry Hill (Yui Mok/PA)

Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of The Turbine Theatre, said: “It’s impossible to ignore the challenges and sheer nerve required to make any kind of announcement during these times.

“With all that in mind, I couldn’t be prouder to be associated with The Turbine Theatre and everything that it stands for, particularly with regard to investing in and generating new work.

“It’s fair to say that MTFestUK 2021 is going to be our most diverse to date and I’m thrilled to be presenting musicals from first-time writers, alongside Tony and Olivier Award-winning artists.”