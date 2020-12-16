The Courtauld to reopen its gallery late next year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Masterpieces by artists including Van Gogh, Manet and Cezanne will be back on display when The Courtauld reopens its historic gallery late next year.

The London venue closed in 2018 and has undergone what it described as “a major transformation to restore its grandeur and create state-of-the-art facilities”.

The work was supported by £9.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as donations from other supporters.

Masterpieces such as Manet’s A Bar At The Folies-Bergere, Van Gogh’s Self-Portrait With Bandaged Ear and what is described by gallery bosses as the most significant collection of works by Cezanne in the UK will be presented in the Courtauld Gallery’s Great Room, one of the largest spaces in Somerset House.

The Courtauld will reopen its gallery late next year (Benedict Johnson/PA)

New and transformed galleries will be devoted to the Medieval and Early Renaissance collection, 20th century art and the Bloomsbury Group of artists, The Courtauld said.

Overall, The Courtauld’s collection will be completely redisplayed and newly interpreted, the gallery said.

Lord Browne of Madingley, chairman of The Courtauld, said: “The opening of the Courtauld Gallery will be a cultural highlight of 2021, bringing our unique collection back to public display.

“It is the first step in a contemporary transformation of The Courtauld, at a time when we are more aware than ever of the contribution of the arts to our wellbeing and the economy.

“None of this would be possible without the visionary philanthropy of our donors and supporters, to whom we owe a significant debt of gratitude.”

The Courtauld, a centre for study of art history, research and conservation, was founded in 1932 and moved to the North Wing of Somerset House in 1989.