Cat Deeley to be joined by Peter Kay for one-off radio show

Cat Deeley is to make her BBC Radio 2 debut in a one-off programme.

The presenter will be joined by special guest Peter Kay.

Deeley’s show is one of a number of programmes which will fill the slot vacated by Graham Norton, who is leaving the station, before his replacement Claudia Winkleman starts.

Peter Kay (Ian West/PA)

Deeley, 44, said: “I’m thrilled to be making my Radio 2 debut on Saturday January 2.

“This time of year always fills us with love, hope and optimism, even if it looks a little different this year.

“We may not gather in the same ways or in the same places, but we are always together in our hearts.”

She added: “Gather round the radio and tune in to hear me chatting to some fantastic guests and playing the best music.”

Graham Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)

Deeley said the thing she is looking forward to most is speaking to listeners.

“I’ve missed casual conversations, laughing with new friends I’ve just met, putting the world to rights with acquaintances that brighten your day and connecting with people that don’t stay strangers for long so let’s start the year as we mean to go on… together,” she said.

Saturday is Norton’s last day presenting on BBC Radio 2 as leaves the station 10 years after he first joined.

Nicki Chapman will also present programmes from 10am to 1pm on Saturday mornings before Winkleman starts in February.