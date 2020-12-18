Jake Wood bids farewell to EastEnders on his last day on set

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jake Wood has said EastEnders has been an “incredible life-changing experience” on his last day of filming.

The actor, who plays Max Branning in the BBC soap, is leaving the soap after more than 15 years.

His character will leave Walford in a dramatic storyline but will not be killed off, it has previously been revealed.

Speaking in an Instagram video that was filmed at the set of the soap, Wood said he was having a “bit of a strange day”.

“This is my last day on set, last day filming EastEnders after 15 years playing Max Branning,” he added.

“I will miss the place. It is the people, really, for me.

“I met some amazing people, made some amazing friends and just had an incredible life-changing experience.

“Thank you to everyone for all your messages of support and love, really appreciated all of that.

“Who knows what the future brings, but today we say goodbye to Max Branning.”

Wood’s co-star Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, sent him a message on social media about his departure.

He wrote: “Time to fly now Jake. It’s been a pleasure working with such a talent. See you on the other side.”

Wood’s wife Alison also said she was “proud” of him in a post on Instagram.

“Your energy, commitment and passion in everything you set your mind to do is something to behold,” she said.

“Your empathy and compassion I admire. Your warmth and laughter is the heart of our little family. We love you so so much.”

In September Wood said he is excited about “new horizons” beyond EastEnders.