The nation’s favourite Christmas film is crowned

It’s A Wonderful Life has been named best Christmas film.

The 1940s classic, starring James Stewart, topped a ranking of 12 festive films of all time – with Die Hard in second place.

Seasonal favourites The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone and Elf completed the top five, voted for by BBC Radio 2 listeners.

Radio 2 movie critic James King said: “It’s A Wonderful Life is what Christmas is all about, friendship, kindness and the importance of family, even in the toughest times.”

Originally released in the middle of summer, Die Hard has since acquired status as a festive film, thanks to its plot taking place on Christmas Eve.

King said: “As for Die Hard in the runner-up spot? Well, it should finally answer the question as to whether John McClane’s antics in the Nakatomi Plaza constitute a Christmas film or not.”

1. It’s A Wonderful Life

2. Die Hard

3. The Muppet Christmas Carol

4. Home Alone

5. Elf

6. Love Actually

7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8. Miracle On 34th Street

9. White Christmas

10. The Polar Express

11. Santa Claus: The Movie

12. Scrooge

– A countdown programme, which also features seasonal songs from the silver screen, is on BBC Sounds and also on Radio 2 on Christmas Eve at 9pm.