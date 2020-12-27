Kate Ferdinand says she feels ‘overwhelming’ happiness following son’s birth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Ferdinand has said she feels “overwhelming” happiness following the birth of her son.

The reality star recently welcomed her baby Cree with husband Rio Ferdinand.

She said they are “so obsessed with our little angel”.

“I just seem to stare at him for hours on end,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding the newborn.

“Seeing the kids and him is literally what dreams are made of, feeling completely overwhelmed.”

She added it was a “traumatic birth” and she had to have a caesarean.

Kate said she is feeling “completely wiped out” following the birth.

She added: “The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions, I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”

Kate said that being with her baby “is a dream right now”.

“When we are stripped of all the things we can normally do, the small things become extra special,” she said.

“Feeling so lucky to have my amazing husband and the kids helping me with everything. What an amazing end to a pretty rubbish year.”

Kate and Rio have been in a relationship since 2017.

Former footballer Rio already has three children from his previous marriage – sons Tate and Lorenz, and daughter Tia.

Rio Ferdinand’s late wife Rebecca died in 2015, aged 34, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.