Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart announces engagement and shows off unusual ring

Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has announced she is engaged to boyfriend Ryan O’Gorman.

The 27-year-old actress shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding her hand over her mouth to show off her unusual triangle-shaped diamond ring.

She wrote: “On a scale of 1-10 how engaged do I look?”

She continued “1000 x yes”, adding the engagement ring emoji.

She also shared a picture of her holding her hand over her forehead and sticking out her tongue, with actor O’Gorman, 32, smiling behind her.

On Christmas Day she shared a photo of the two of them, writing: “This guy. My right hand man, top host & the reason my Christmas dinner tasted fantastic.”

The actress plays Liberty Savage in the Channel 4 soap. She joined the cast in 2018, taking over the role from Abi Phillips, who left in 2013.