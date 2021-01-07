Priyanka Chopra explains visit to hair salon after apparent lockdown breach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Priyanka Chopra has explained her visit to a celebrity hair salon after appearing to break coronavirus restrictions.

The Indian actress, who is currently living in London with her husband Nick Jonas, was pictured on Wednesday evening attending the Josh Wood Colour salon in Notting Hill with her mother and dog.

Police said they attended the address and issued the owner with a verbal warning but did not issue a fine.

But a representative of the Hollywood star said her hair was being coloured for a film she is shooting in the capital.

Chopra is currently filming romantic drama Text For You, based on a novel by German author Sofie Cramer, where she stars alongside Celine Dion and Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

Her representatives said the private appointment fell within the guidelines issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) about the production of TV and film during the pandemic and that the officers left after being shown the appropriate paperwork.

Current Government guidance during the national lockdown in England says that “personal care facilities” such as hair, beauty, tanning and nail salons must close.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

A representative of the actress said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Following Government guidance, Priyanka’s hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London.

“The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations.

“As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in-line with Government guidelines.

“The paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied.”

Celebrity stylist Josh Wood is a regular face on daytime television and owns a number of salons. He counts Sir Mick Jagger and Elle Macpherson among his past clients.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill.

“Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice.

“No fixed penalty notices were issued.”

Chopra, 38, and boyband star Jonas, 28, married in 2018.

She previously appeared in pageants – being crowned Miss World 2000 – before moving into Bollywood films in 2003.

Later she transitioned into American film and TV, such as thriller series Quantico and Hollywood films including Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic.