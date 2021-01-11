Coronation Street’s Harry Visinoni discovers 4ft snake in his bathroom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronation Street star Harry Visinoni has revealed he found a four-foot long snake in his bathroom.

The actor, who plays Seb Franklin in the ITV soap, discovered the royal python when he went to brush his teeth just after midnight on Saturday morning, according to the RSPCA animal charity.

The snake was then removed from his home by one of the charity’s animal rescuers.

The RSPCA has named the snake Lulu (RSPCA/PA)

Visinoni said: “I was just brushing my teeth and saw what looked like a snake head pop from behind the wall at the back of the toilet.

“I didn’t take it in at first and then looked again and realised what I had actually seen so I left the bathroom quickly and closed the door.

“We went back in and watched as the snake then slithered onto the top of the toilet and sat on the seat just looking at us.”

Visinoni and his girlfriend Ellie Isaac left the room before they later returned to find the snake appeared to have left.

They later contacted the RSCPA who sent animal rescuer Sonia Hulme to their home.

The snake is thought to have been in the wall cavity for months (RSPCA/PA)

She located the snake behind the radiator in the bathroom.

Ms Hulme said: “She was quite feisty and really didn’t want to come away from the radiator – so I managed to unscrew the top part and as it dropped forward Harry caught the radiator and I managed to hold the tail of the snake using a pillowcase covering my hands which I safely managed to get her into.

“I thought it was quite apt that this royal python was found on the throne – and as she is a female we thought it would be appropriate to call her Lulu.”

It is thought that the escaped snake belonged to the previous owner of Visinoni’s home, who died a few months ago, the RSPCA said.

Ms Hulme added: “We suspect she escaped months ago and probably lived in the wall cavity – but thankfully snakes can often survive with long gaps between meals.

“She is in really good condition and is certainly feeding well now.”

Visinoni has starred in Coronation Street since 2016.