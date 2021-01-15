Kate Winslet: Why it feels good to do nude scenes in my forties

Kate Winslet says it felt “good” to do nude scenes in her forties.
The Hollywood star, 45, strips off for a love scene with Saoirse Ronan, 26, in the new film Ammonite.
She told the Daily Mail: “I remember saying: ‘Here I am, doing nudity at 43 (the age she was when she made the film). How is this possible?’
“I swear, I thought I was going to hang up my hat when it came to nudity on screen.
“But I was surprised at how I felt. I felt quite good about it, really.
“I’ve got all my marks, and scars, and I’m older. It’s a different body than the one I had 20 years ago.”
Winslet plays the palaeontologist Mary Anning in Francis Lee’s new movie.
She said of the love scene: “There was something wonderful about having that shared, equal language with another woman.”
And “knowing what women want” enabled the co-stars to get the scene right, the former Titanic star said.
