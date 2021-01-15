Kate Winslet: Why it feels good to do nude scenes in my forties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Winslet says it felt “good” to do nude scenes in her forties.

The Hollywood star, 45, strips off for a love scene with Saoirse Ronan, 26, in the new film Ammonite.

She told the Daily Mail: “I remember saying: ‘Here I am, doing nudity at 43 (the age she was when she made the film). How is this possible?’

“I swear, I thought I was going to hang up my hat when it came to nudity on screen.

Saoirse Ronan (Ian West/PA)

“But I was surprised at how I felt. I felt quite good about it, really.

“I’ve got all my marks, and scars, and I’m older. It’s a different body than the one I had 20 years ago.”

Winslet plays the palaeontologist Mary Anning in Francis Lee’s new movie.

She said of the love scene: “There was something wonderful about having that shared, equal language with another woman.”

And “knowing what women want” enabled the co-stars to get the scene right, the former Titanic star said.