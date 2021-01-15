Anita Rani welcomes listeners to ‘new-look’ Friday Woman’s Hour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Anita Rani has made her debut as a new host of Woman’s Hour.

The Countryfile star is presenting the Friday and Saturday editions of the programme, following the departure of Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray.

Emma Barnett presents the BBC Radio 4 show from Monday to Thursday.

A big welcome to @itsanitarani who takes over as our new Friday presenter today! Tune in now https://t.co/CLTffgDHSa pic.twitter.com/IgoqSmYrBa — BBC Woman's Hour (@BBCWomansHour) January 15, 2021

Rani told viewers: “Welcome to your new-look Friday Woman’s Hour.”

The programme featured a discussion on female superheroes, Netflix drama Bridgerton and the campaign to make virginity testing illegal.

It also heard from teenage activist Anjali Raman-Middleton, who is one of the founders of Choked Up, on calls to improve clean air laws.