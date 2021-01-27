Kate Moss and daughter Lila on catwalk together for Fendi show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila have walked the catwalk together at a Fendi fashion show in Paris.

The pair modelled clothes for the designer’s spring/summer show on Wednesday.

It is reportedly the first time that supermodel Kate, 47, and Lila, 18, have appeared on the same catwalk.

Kate Moss (Francois Mori/AP)

Lila was pictured wearing a beaded caped dress, while her mother wore a silver satin dress.

The show featured clothing by designer Kim Jones.

Lila, whose father is Kate’s ex-partner Jefferson Hack, was on the cover of Vogue with her mother in 2016.

Cara Delevingne (Francois Mori/AP)

A string of other high profile supermodels also featured in the show.

Cara Delevingne walked the runway wearing a camouflage suit.

Bella Hadid wore a black gown underneath a cape.

Naomi Campbell (Francois Mori/AP)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also made an appearance on the catwalk in a long metallic dress and headpiece.