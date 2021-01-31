EastEnders signs up model and actor to play ‘ladies’ man’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

EastEnders has unveiled a new signing – actor and model James Farrar.

He will take on the role of “charismatic” and “unpredictable troublemaker” Zack Hudson.

Farrar’s previous credits include Call The Midwife, Silent Witness and soon to be released Blank Shores – while he has also appeared in several modelling shoots.

He previously appeared in one episode of the Walford soap and was also in Hollyoaks as Liam Gilmore.

The actor said: “I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders. As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long-running show, with such iconic characters.

“Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

His alter-ego Hudson is described as a “ladies’ man” with a difficult childhood, who “lives life in the fast lane”.

The BBC One soap’s executive producer Jon Sen said: “James is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast, playing the charming rogue Zack Hudson.

“We are all excited to see James bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama in store for him – trouble is always just round the corner…”

Farrar will start filming in February and appear on screen in March.