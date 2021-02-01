Northern Ballet and National Theatre among recipients of culture fund

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A £30 million fund will help over 100 cultural organisations during the pandemic.

The one-off fund, with individual grants from £100,000 up to £1.5 million, has been set up by the Weston family in response to the impact of Covid-19.

The Weston Culture Fund will support museums, regional theatres and national touring ballet companies.

Recipients include Ballet Black, the National Theatre, Northern Ballet and the NoFit State Circus.

NoFit State Circus show Lexicon (NoFit State Circus/Mark Robson)

The National Theatre receives £1.5 million, Northern Ballet £600,000 and the NoFit State Circus in Cardiff £276,000.

The Garfield Weston Foundation’s director Philippa Charles said: “Our cultural sector is at the heart of our local communities providing not only entertainment but education and inspiration for many.

“Our trustees were impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit shown across the arts in response to Covid-19 and it was a privilege to hear what organisations had been doing to not only survive but also to reinvent the way they reach audiences….

“Arts organisations are desperate to re-open and get back to what they do best and we hope that this new funding will help many of them do exactly that.”

The Foundation was established in 1958 and its funding comes from an endowment of shares in the family business, which includes Twinings, Primark, Kingsmill and Fortnum & Mason.