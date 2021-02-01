Jodie Whittaker and Oti Mabuse to join events for Children’s Mental Health Week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jodie Whittaker, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Lewis are among the famous faces who will be taking part in events aimed at supporting children’s mental health.

The stars are urging children to take part in events organised by children’s mental health charity Place2Be, Oak National Academy, a Government-backed virtual school, and film academy Bafta.

The events are coinciding with Children’s Mental Health Week and aim to encourage children to express themselves creatively.

(Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who star Whittaker and Harry Potter actor Lewis will join a virtual assembly by Oak National Academy.

Whittaker said: “Expressing yourself allows you to get really creative.

“We know physical exercise is good for us, but a healthy mind needs to exercise its imagination.

“This week I hope to see children, parents, carers, teachers, all of you brilliant people coming together and finding ways to express yourself.”

Mabuse and Rocks actress Bukky Bakray will both run free sessions on Bafta’s YouTube channel for children and teenagers.

Oti Mabuse (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tim Hunter, director of learning, inclusion and talent at Bafta, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing a whole host of activity to young people across the country this week with our wonderful partners, Place2Be.

“Never before has it been more important for us to nurture the mental wellbeing of young people.

“Whether it be through our online sessions or by entering the young presenter competition – I encourage all young people across the nation to get involved in some self-expression this Children’s mental Health Week.”

Children’s Mental Health Week runs from Monday to Sunday.