Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw announce baby news

Classical singer Camilla Kerslake and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who married in June 2018 after three years of engagement, said the baby was due at the end of May, but did not reveal its gender.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, they said they had started trying for a child as their respective job commitments slowed down during the pandemic.

Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw (Hello! magazine/PA)

Kerslake, 32, said: “Lockdown is why we decided to get pregnant. It seemed like a productive use of my time. I don’t have to take a career break because it’s not like I’m turning down any work.”

Robshaw, 34, added: “We’re really excited for this next chapter – there’s a lot of excitement coming our way. Camilla will be a fantastic mum – she’s really good with kids.”

Kerslake replied: “Chris is going to be a great dad. He’s always on the go. He always wants to be running around.”

The couple recently relocated to the US, but instead of a planned move to San Diego where Robshaw has signed with Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion, they have been based in Las Vegas where the team has moved temporarily due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in southern California.

Kerslake said: “I think it’ll be cool that the baby’s birth certificate will say: ‘Born in Las Vegas.’”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)

The couple said they will be taking inspiration from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are also raising a child in the US.

They have met Harry, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, several times, with Robshaw praising the royal.

Speaking of his former team, he said: “Harry is a great guy, he’s always been very supportive. When he last visited Harlequins, I gave him a rugby top for Archie. I hope they continue to do well in America. We’ll have to invite him and his family over to visit us in San Diego.”

Kerslake added: “I love them. Meghan is beautiful and smart and I love the fact she was fighting for causes she cared about before becoming a royal, and how they have set up their charitable foundation.”

She and Robshaw, who had been engaged since 2015, tied the knot in a humanist ceremony in Provence, France – their “dream” location – in front of 50 guests in 2018.

Soprano Kerslake wore a dress designed by Jenny Packham for the big day.

